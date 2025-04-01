Waqf Bill Set for Lok Sabha Presentation Amidst Opposition Outcry & Political Dispute

The amended Waqf Bill, sent to a joint parliamentary committee in August 2024, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha on April 2, as per reports. The bill has faced strong opposition in the past.

Reports stated that the senior BJP ministers are expected to discuss the bill with India Bloc leaders before it is presented in the parliament. The ongoing Budget session ends on April 4, and the bill must pass both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in order to be implemented.

The bill aims to reform the governance of Waqf boards, which oversee properties meant for religious and charitable purposes within the Muslim community. However, the proposal has sparked a political controversy, with opposition leaders condemning it as unconstitutional and discriminatory against Muslims.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the bill after incorporating recommendations from the joint committee, paving the way for its parliamentary debate. Initially introduced in the Lok Sabha by Rijiju, the bill was referred to the committee in August 2024.

The parliamentary panel approved the report by a majority vote, 11 opposition MPs objected and submitted dissenting opinions. The 655-page report was presented to both Houses of Parliament earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju asserted that the government was fully prepared to present the amended bill, while accusing certain political parties and organizations of inciting unrest and misleading the public about its provisions.

“There are some groups, especially people from political parties, trying to mislead people over the Waqf Amendment Bill. I want to clearly say to them not to lie and read the bill properly. India is a democratic country, everybody has the right to speak, but there should not be an attempt to mislead people by talking wrong. Waqf Bill will be coming up, we are identifying those groups. This is not good for our country," Rijiju stated on Monday.

The bill has sparked a political dispute, with some calling it “unconstitutional” while ruling party leaders defined it as essential for ensuring transparency and protecting Waqf assets for misuse.