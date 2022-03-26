West Bengal Police Recover Crude Bombs In Birbhum

West Bengal Police recovered 40 crude bombs from Margram near Rampurhat on Saturday amid violence in the region in which eight people were charred to death.

The bombs were found concealed behind an under-construction building, reported ANI. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Birbhum superintendent of police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi said, “Forty crude bombs recovered in Margram, Rampurhat of Birbhum district. The crude bombs were concealed in four buckets and kept in the back of an under-construction house. The investigation has been initiated.”