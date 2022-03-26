Nepal PM To Visit India In April To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit India on April 1 to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The Nepalese PM will be on a three-day visit and arrive in the country on April 1. He will meet with PM Modi on his second day of the visit.

Apart from official engagements in Delhi, PM Deuba is reportedly scheduled to visit Varanasi.

Notably, this will be PM Deuba’s first bilateral abroad visit after becoming the PM of Nepal in July 2021.