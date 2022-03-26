Nepal PM To Visit India In April To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
The Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit India on April 1 to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further strengthen bilateral ties.
The Nepalese PM will be on a three-day visit and arrive in the country on April 1. He will meet with PM Modi on his second day of the visit.
Apart from official engagements in Delhi, PM Deuba is reportedly scheduled to visit Varanasi.
Notably, this will be PM Deuba’s first bilateral abroad visit after becoming the PM of Nepal in July 2021.
He had visited India in each of his four earlier stints as the prime minister. He had last visited India in 2017.
The Napalese PM’s visit of the country is part of a long tradition of periodic high-level exchanges between the neighbouring nations.
The visit will be an opportunity for both sides to review bilateral relations including the development and economic partnership, trade, cooperation in the health sector, power connectivity, people-to-people links and issues of mutual interest.