Assam: Heavy Storm Hits Darrang District

A heavy storm lashed several parts of Assam on Saturday.

Heavy rains accompanied by winds occurred at Kharupetia and Sipajhar in Darrang district in the evening on Saturday, damaging several buildings.

Several trees were uprooted due to the storm and could also be seen lying along the national highway, disrupting vehicular movement in several areas.

However, there was no loss to human life.

“The storm came all of a sudden and blew away roofs of many houses in our area. A wall in my house also cracked under the impact of the storm,” said Ashim Deka, a resident of Sipajhar.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Bordoloi Trophy competition in Sipajhar also came to a halt due to the raging storm.

On the other hand, a wind storm also hit Juria in Nagaon district causing huge loss to properties.

