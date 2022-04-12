West Bengal: Polling Underway For Asansol, Ballygunge Bypolls

Polling began on Tuesday for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly byelections in West Bengal.

Polling began at 7 am today and will continue till 6.30 pm, reported ANI.

Following the resignation of Union minister Babul Supriyo as the Lok Sabha MP of Asansol after he resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), necessitating the bypolls. Meanwhile, the Ballygunge assembly seat bypoll was necessitated after the death of state minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Supriyo, who was a twi-term BJP MP, resigned from the party and later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh while the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has fielded Saira Shah Halim for the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll.