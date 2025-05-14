Meet Justice Gavai: India’s New Chief Justice Sworn In Today

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is set to be sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demits office a day earlier. Justice Gavai will make history as the first Buddhist to hold the post and only the second individual from the Dalit community to become CJI, following Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, who served in 2007.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna had a brief tenure of just six months, having assumed office in November last year following the retirement of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

From Amravati to the Apex: Gavai’s Path to CJI

Justice Gavai, born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra, will assume office on May 14, 2025. He is continuing a distinguished legal career that began in 1985. As CJI, he will be handling several key cases, including those related to Article 370, electoral bonds, and demonetisation. Deeply inspired by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Justice Gavai is committed to upholding social and political justice.

Voicing the Bench: Gavai’s Key Reflections

In an informal interaction with journalists on May 11, the Chief Justice-designate underscored the supremacy of the Constitution, stating, “Ultimately, it’s the Constitution that is supreme. All three wings of our democracy are supposed to act within the constitutional parameters.”

His remarks come in the backdrop of recent statements by political leaders and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asserting the supremacy of Parliament, following the Supreme Court's judgment setting a three-month deadline for the President to assent to Bills passed by the legislature.

Referencing the landmark Kesavananda Bharati case, Justice Gavai added, “The Constitution is supreme. This has been held in the 13-judge bench judgement.”

On the issue of post-retirement appointments for judges, Justice Gavai made it clear that while he wouldn’t comment on others, he personally would not accept any such assignment. He is set to retire on November 23, 2025.

Speaking on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Justice Gavai recalled urging outgoing CJI Sanjiv Khanna to convene a full court meeting to issue a condolence message. “After all, we are also responsible citizens of the country and get affected by such incidents… The Supreme Court cannot remain aloof while the whole country is mourning,” he said.

Justice Gavai also stressed the need to increase the representation of women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other marginalised communities in the judiciary—while affirming that there can be no compromise on quality.

On political parties distributing freebies ahead of elections, Justice Gavai indicated that fast-tracking hearings on pending petitions regarding the practice would be a priority. He said he hopes to take up such matters that have broader societal impact.

Addressing the issue of pendency in courts, he acknowledged it as one of the judiciary's biggest challenges and assured efforts to reduce the backlog across all levels, from trial courts to the apex court.

