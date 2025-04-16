Justice B.R. Gavai to Take Oath as 52nd CJI on May 14

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai will be sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on May 14, 2025, succeeding the incumbent CJI, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is set to retire a day earlier. Justice Gavai’s appointment follows the established tradition wherein the outgoing Chief Justice recommends the name of their successor to the Union Law Ministry.

Advertisment

Currently, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after Justice Khanna, Justice Gavai, will serve as Chief Justice of India for a tenure of approximately six months, retiring on November 23, 2025.

A Distinguished Legal Career

Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Justice Gavai pursued a degree in law and enrolled at the Bar in 1985. He began his legal career under the mentorship of the late Raja S. Bhonsale, a former Advocate General of Maharashtra and a judge of the Bombay High Court. By 1987, Justice Gavai had established his independent practice, focusing primarily on Constitutional and Administrative law.

Over the years, he represented numerous public institutions, including the municipal corporations of Nagpur and Amravati, Amravati University, and several state-run entities. His competence and legal acumen earned him appointment as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court in August 1992. He was elevated to the position of Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor in 2000.

Justice Gavai was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, and was confirmed as a permanent judge in 2005. Throughout his tenure, he served across various benches, including those in Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Panaji.

His elevation to the Supreme Court came on May 24, 2019.

Key Judgments and Legal Legacy

During his time at the apex court, Justice Gavai has been part of several significant constitutional benches. Notably, he was among the judges who upheld the Union Government’s 2016 demonetisation move, which invalidated high-denomination currency notes. More recently, he was also on the bench that delivered a landmark judgment declaring the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional.

As he prepares to take on the country’s highest judicial office, Justice Gavai brings with him nearly four decades of legal experience and a legacy of service marked by integrity, fairness, and a deep understanding of constitutional principles.