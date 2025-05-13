Vikram Misri To Brief Parliamentary Standing Committee On Indo-Pak Conflict

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is going to brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on External Affairs on 19th May. This PSC is headed by senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor.

Advertisment

The briefing will be on regarding the evolving situation with Pakistan.

The meeting is in the wake of the escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the military exchanges between the two nuclear nations.

Tharoor said to media that Misri ‘s briefing will provide a comprehensive overview of recent developments, which will include India's targeted strike on terror launchpads in Pakistan.

Although the two countries have agreed on a ceasefire, the situation remains delicate.

Misri is a diplomat and former envoy to China. He has regularly updated the committee on key foreign policy developments. Misri earlier has briefed the members of the committee on India’s relations with Bangladesh and diplomatic issues with Western nations, including Canada.



India unleashed Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, where Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir. India’s air strike targeted the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base at Muridke.

'Operation Sindoor' was carried two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

Also Read: Operation Sindoor LIVE: PM Modi Declares, “No Talks Without Action, No Peace Without Justice”