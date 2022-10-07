With CJI Lalit Retiring, Centre Asks Propositions For Successor

The Central government has asked Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor as he retires on November 8.

As per the Memorandum of procedure of appointment (MoP) of Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges on Friday, the Minister of Law and Justice has written to the Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for the appointment of his successor.

There is only a month to go for the retirement of Justice Lalit, who had been sworn in as the Chief Justice of India on August 27 by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He succeeded Justice NV Ramana, who retired on August 26, 2022.

Justice Ramana had recommended Justice Lalit as his successor in keeping with convention and norms of seniority. The President subsequently confirmed Justice Lalit's appointment as the new CJI.

Justice Lalit tenure would demit office on November 8.

As per the established practice of the Chief Justice naming the senior-most judge as his or her successor, Justice DY Chandrachud is expected to be appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

At the farewell function of Justice Ramana, Justice Lalit said that during his tenure of nearly three months he will focus on three key areas and one of his top priorities would be to make the listing of cases simple, clear and as transparent as possible.

UU Lalit had also promised to ensure a clear-cut regime where any urgent matters could freely be mentioned before the respective benches of the top court.

He also assured that there will be at least one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year in the Supreme Court.