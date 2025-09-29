World Food India 2025 Secures Rs 1.02 Lakh Cr Investment, Boosts Food Processing Sector

World Food India 2025 concluded on a high note with a record ₹1.02 lakh crore in investment commitments from 26 major domestic and international companies, marking the largest financial infusion ever in India’s food processing sector.

Organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), the four-day event facilitated partnerships across dairy, meat, packaged foods, beverages, condiments, and ready-to-eat products. The announced investments are expected to create over 64,000 direct jobs and benefit more than 10 lakh people through indirect employment nationwide.

Major companies signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) included Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., Nestlé India Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Coca-Cola System in India, Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., and Amul. Projects span alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, edible oils, confectionery, spices, and processed fruits and vegetables.

The investment footprint covers 20 Indian states and territories, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring that farmers, entrepreneurs, and rural communities across the country benefit from the initiatives.

“These MoUs signify a new era for India’s agri-food economy,” said a MoFPI spokesperson. “They align with our mission to position India as a global hub for food processing while promoting inclusive growth and innovation.”

Invest India, the government’s national investment promotion and facilitation agency, supported MoFPI in structuring and finalising the agreements. Companies such as Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Lulu Group's Fair Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Olam Food Ingredients pledged projects ranging from setting up food parks to modernizing supply chains.

These initiatives are expected to boost value addition, reduce food waste, and strengthen rural employment opportunities. MoFPI stressed that it will actively work with all stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the announced projects, reaffirming India’s role as a key player in the global food sector.

