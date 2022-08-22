Zomato Retracts Loyalty Programs Pro, Pro Plus For Customers

Food delivery service Zomato is reportedly tweaking its loyalty programs and as such shut down its existing Zomato Pro services. The company had already retracted its Zomato Pro Plus earlier and also revised the terms of its co-branded credit card with RBL Bank.

The Gurgaon-based company had launched its Pro service in 2020 and Pro Plus in 2021. The Pro program had replaced the earlier Zomato Gold membership.

Pro members got certain added discounts while ordering food online or dining out at partner restaurants.

Users trying to renew their expired Pro membership were shown the message “Thank you for being a part of the Zomato Pro program. The membership is unavailable for renewal as we are working on a new and better experience for you. We request you to check the Zomato app to stay updated on the latest offerings.”

A Zomato spokesperson confirmed to The Indian Express saying, “While Zomato Pro and Pro Plus have been loved tremendously by our customers and merchants, we want it to be even more beneficial, especially for the most engaged customers and merchant partners.”