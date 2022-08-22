Zomato Retracts Loyalty Programs Pro, Pro Plus For Customers

Food delivery service Zomato is reportedly tweaking its loyalty programs and as such shut down its existing Zomato Pro services. The company had already retracted its Zomato Pro Plus earlier and also revised the terms of its co-branded credit card with RBL Bank.
The Gurgaon-based company had launched its Pro service in 2020 and Pro Plus in 2021. The Pro program had replaced the earlier Zomato Gold membership.
Pro members got certain added discounts while ordering food online or dining out at partner restaurants.
Users trying to renew their expired Pro membership were shown the message “Thank you for being a part of the Zomato Pro program. The membership is unavailable for renewal as we are working on a new and better experience for you. We request you to check the Zomato app to stay updated on the latest offerings.”
A Zomato spokesperson confirmed to The Indian Express saying, “While Zomato Pro and Pro Plus have been loved tremendously by our customers and merchants, we want it to be even more beneficial, especially for the most engaged customers and merchant partners.”
“We are taking feedback and working closely with our customers and restaurant partners to craft a new program. Meanwhile, we are not onboarding new members and merchant partners to Zomato Pro and Zomato Pro Plus. While active members can continue to get their benefits as promised, they will not be able to extend/renew their memberships once their membership tenure expires,” added the spokesperson.
Meanwhile, in a separate message to users of Zomato’s co-branded credit card, RBL Bank and the company said that starting September 20, it will be capping the cashback from orders placed on the app using the credit card to 500 Edition Cash a day, where one Edition Cash is redeemable as Re 1 for subsequent orders on the platform.
It may be noted that Zomato offers five per cent cash back on spending done through its app. Under the new conditions, the company added spending done on the Blinkit app to the cashback scheme. Zomato recently acquired quick-commerce platform Blinkit which was formerly Grofers.