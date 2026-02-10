3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal

A mild earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The tremor was felt around 12:58 am. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake originated at a shallow depth, which is why it was felt in nearby areas.

Earlier, on July 28 last year, another mild earthquake of magnitude 3.5 had hit Tirap district of the state. That tremor occurred in the evening and was also reported by the NCS.

Arunachal Pradesh lies in a seismically active zone and frequently experiences low-intensity earthquakes.

