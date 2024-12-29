Arms Stash Uncovered in Changlang: Security Forces Strike Big

In a major success, a joint operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Arunachal Pradesh Police led to the recovery of a massive cache of weapons along the Miao-Vijaynagar axis in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh. The operation, executed with precision and professionalism, utilized advanced tools such as specialist drones, tracker dogs, and metal detectors to locate the concealed arms.

The recovered cache includes ten types of assault rifles, making it one of the largest hauls in the region. These weapons were buried in the forested area, allegedly by cadres of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) before their surrender last year. The recovery follows extensive inputs suggesting insurgent groups like NSCN(IM) and NSCN(KYA), with the help of ENNG members, were attempting to retrieve the hidden arsenal over the past six months.

Security personnel ensured the safe passage of tourists in the Namdapha Reserve Forest before launching the operation, which was conducted to prevent the arms from falling into the hands of insurgents. The success underscores the commitment of the security forces to maintain peace and stability in the region.

This operation highlights the vigilance and coordinated efforts of security agencies in curbing insurgency-related activities in northeastern India.