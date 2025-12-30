Arunachal CM Inaugurates Five-Day Sunrise Festival at Dong Valley

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu opened the five-day Sunrise Festival at Dong Valley in Anjaw district, describing it as a new step towards tourism that benefits local people while protecting nature.

Sharing the message on X, Khandu said the festival has been planned with a clear focus on creating income opportunities for villagers, small traders, and young entrepreneurs, while promoting travel that is respectful to the environment. He added that the idea is to let the festival grow gradually without harming the fragile landscape.

Declared open the 5-day Sun Rise Festival at Dong. Conceived with a long-term vision, the festival is expected to create meaningful opportunities for local entrepreneurs, encourage sustainable tourism, and help small businesses flourish. A decade from now, the goal is to see this… pic.twitter.com/uD3u7IsDRC — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 29, 2025

The Chief Minister said the event will strictly follow the idea of keeping the land clean and untouched. “The aim is to see this festival grow over the years without disturbing nature in any way,” he said, adding that it holds great promise not just for Anjaw but for the entire state.

The Sunrise Festival celebrates Dong Valley’s unique distinction as the place where the first rays of the sun touch Indian soil each day. The event invites visitors to witness this rare natural moment while experiencing the culture, traditions, and lifestyle of the region.

Planned as a meeting point for travellers, artists, researchers, and adventure lovers from India and abroad, the festival is meant to showcase Arunachal Pradesh as a destination for nature, culture, heritage, and new-year celebrations inspired by the rising sun.

Dong Valley lies in a remote corner of Arunachal Pradesh near the India–China–Myanmar border and is known for its scenic beauty and strategic importance. The area is home to the Meyor community, whose simple way of life and close bond with nature reflect the spirit of the valley.

With the Sunrise Festival, the state hopes to shine a spotlight on Dong as a symbol of new beginnings and position Arunachal Pradesh on the global tourism map, starting each day from the nation’s first dawn.

