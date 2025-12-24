Arunachal Guv Reviews Security Preparedness in High-Level Meeting

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik chaired a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on December 23, focusing on maintaining peace and strengthening safety across the state, particularly in sensitive and border areas.

The meeting was attended by State Home Minister Mama Natung, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, senior state government officials, and representatives from the State Police, Assam Rifles, Border Roads Organisation and Central Reserve Police Force. Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts were also present.

The review was held as a follow-up to an earlier security meeting conducted at Namsai in July. During the discussion, the Governor stressed that ensuring the safety of citizens must remain the government’s top priority. He said people can move forward and contribute to development only when they feel secure in their everyday lives.

Calling for a people-focused approach, the Governor urged the administration and security agencies to work closely with local communities to build trust and confidence. He said that district authorities, especially in border and sensitive regions, must remain alert and responsive at all times.

Highlighting the importance of technology, Parnaik encouraged the use of modern systems and tools to improve surveillance, coordination and overall preparedness. He also cautioned that Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic location makes it vulnerable to external influences and disturbances, noting that constant vigilance is necessary to maintain stability.

The Governor praised the coordination among different security forces deployed in the state and said cooperation and mutual trust are essential for long-term peace. He also appreciated the efforts of the armed forces in building goodwill among local communities, stating that public confidence is as important as operational readiness.

During the meeting, state Home Minister Mama Natung spoke about several steps taken by the state government, including surrender policies aimed at bringing misguided youth back into the mainstream, the rollout of the e-Inner Line Permit system, and other measures to strengthen governance and internal security. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace and citizen welfare.

Officials from the State Police, Border Roads Organisation and district administrations presented updates on actions taken after the Namsai meeting, outlining progress on the ground and challenges that still need to be addressed.

While the Governor did not specifically refer to the recent violence in Assam’s Karbi Anglong region during the meeting, it is speculated that the developments there have added urgency to strengthening preparedness and coordination to ensure Arunachal Pradesh remains peaceful and stable.

