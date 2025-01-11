Arunachal Pradesh Government Moves to Implement 1978 Anti-Conversion Act After 46 Years

The Arunachal Pradesh government is taking steps to implement the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, nearly 46 years after its enactment. The law, which prohibits religious conversion by force, inducement, or fraud, is set to be enforced with newly framed rules, as per recent developments.

The Act, which was passed by the first Legislative Assembly of the then Union Territory of Arunachal Pradesh, was designed to prevent forced conversions from one religion to another, imposing penalties of up to two years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 for violations. The law also mandates that every act of religious conversion be reported to the Deputy Commissioner of the district. Failure to comply with this requirement can result in further penalties.

The law includes "Indigenous" faiths in its definition, encompassing religions practised by communities such as Buddhism, nature worship, and Vaishnavism. It specifically targets areas with rapid demographic changes, particularly the increasing Christian population in the state. The state's diverse ethnic and religious landscape—comprising multiple indigenous faiths such as Donyi Polo, practised by the Tani tribes, and various forms of Buddhism—has led to concerns over the impact of conversion, especially by external missionary groups.

Christianity began to grow in Arunachal Pradesh after missionary efforts in the 1950s, with a significant rise in the Christian population, from 0.79% in 1971 to 4.32% in 1981. By the 2011 census, Christians constituted 30.26% of the state's population. This growth has led to debates within the state about the preservation of indigenous faiths and the perceived threat posed by conversion, with some tribal communities advocating for protection of their cultural and religious practices.

Despite the law's enactment, it had remained dormant for decades due to opposition from various quarters, including Christian groups and local leaders. The Arunachal Christian Forum, formed soon after the Act's passage, has continued to push for its repeal, labeling it an "anti-Christian law." The state's political leaders, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, had also indicated consideration for its repeal, though this stance was contested by RSS functionaries and other groups.

In 2022, a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Tambo Tamin pushed for the enforcement of the Act, leading to the state government initiating the process of drafting rules for its implementation. The Gauhati High Court recently closed the petition, giving the government six months to finalize the draft rules.

Supporters of the Act, including the Indigenous Faiths and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), argue that it is necessary to preserve the state's traditional cultures and faiths, particularly as conversions in some districts reportedly approach 90%. The IFCSAP is also working on documenting and institutionalizing indigenous beliefs and practices, such as the Donyi Polo faith.

The growing influence of the RSS and its affiliates in Arunachal Pradesh has raised further concerns, as these groups have helped document and institutionalize indigenous faiths, especially in the Tani community. With the implementation of the Act now on the horizon, the state is witnessing a renewed focus on safeguarding its cultural and religious heritage amidst shifting demographic dynamics.

