The Pork Problem: Assam Govt Steps In To Revoke GMC Circular

Pork, a cherished delicacy in Assam, is in the midst of a lot of discussion recently. After the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) released guidelines mandating pig slaughter at government-approved slaughterhouses, potentially shooting up pork prices, the Assam government intervened on Thursday.

The Chief Minister’s Office posted on social media that the state government is “committed to uphold the rights and traditions of all communities” and that “there is no restriction on the sale and slaughter of pork” in Guwahati.

Additionally, “any circular issued by @gmc_guwahati (Guwahati Municipal Corporation) that imposes restrictions on the sale or slaughter of pork, if at all in effect, will be promptly withdrawn to respect the cultural fabric and dietary preferences of the people,” the Assam CMO posted.

Pork is a cherished delicacy for our tribal population as well as many other communities in our region, and reflects a rich cultural and culinary significance. In Guwahati, there is no restriction on the sale and slaughter of pork, except for the need to maintain proper hygiene… — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 9, 2025

This came after the GMC’s move to limit the slaughter of pigs to government-authorized slaughterhouses in Guwahati. Pork traders and retailers said that prices will likely increase keeping in mind the profit margin as they will reportedly be charged up to Rs 1,200 per pig for slaughter. The move, which was set to come into force on February 1, was also mooted to hamper indigenous youths selling pork, driving them out of business.

“The prices will go up. However, this will affect the entire business in Guwahati. We do not even make a profit of Rs 1,000 on every pig sold. We have to pay Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for transportation, and now we will have to pay Rs 1,200 here. This will ruin the business,” a pork retailer said.

How Hygienic Are Govt Slaughterhouses?

The point of contention, however, remains the hygiene standards at slaughterhouses. While the Chief Minister’s Office highlighted that maintaining “proper hygiene and sanitary standards” is non-negotiable, retailers questioned the dilapidated condition of the Assam Livestock And Poultry Corporation (ALPCo) authorised slaughterhouse at Panjabari, Guwahati.

They pointed towards the unhygienic conditions of the slaughterhouse with several infected pigs lying there. “The infections might spread to our pigs which will then affect customers,” they said.