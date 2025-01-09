Manipur CM Claims Demand For ST Status By Meiteis Triggered Violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday described the ongoing ethnic violence in the state as "very unfortunate," asserting that his government is not to blame. Speaking at a gathering of internally displaced persons at the CM secretariat, Singh said that the conflict began after the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

“The incident was very unfortunate,” Singh said, recalling the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023. “The cause of the conflict was the demand for ST status by the Meiteis. Everyone has been criticizing the state government as if we made a mistake. The reality is that the Manipur High Court had directed the state government to respond to the Meitei community's demand for ST status. Opposition to this demand led to attacks on Meitei houses, which escalated into the ongoing conflict.”

The crisis traces back to a March 27, 2023, order by Manipur High Court Acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran, asking the state government to recommend the inclusion of the Meitei/Meetei community in the Scheduled Tribe list to the central government. Tribal bodies strongly opposed this move, culminating in a rally by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur on May 3. The rally turned violent after mobs from Churachandpur district engaged in vandalism and arson.

Singh criticized the politicization of the crisis, stating, "We are witnessing a human crisis, and no politics should be played. The mindset needs to change. Many have been killed and displaced. This is not the time for social media popularity or TV discussions. Let genuine experts and security forces handle the situation."

The Chief Minister accused previous political leaders of causing the hardships due to their "narrow politics" and emphasized the need for sacrifices to save the state and its people. "Politics is not just about winning elections," he added.

Singh highlighted his government's efforts to support those in relief camps, ensuring education, health, and daily provisions for displaced families. During the event, he distributed financial assistance to labour cardholders under a special scheme aimed at uninterrupted education for children in relief camps.

In a post on X, Singh shared, "This scheme supports displaced families by ensuring uninterrupted education for their children through financial aid, maternity benefits, medical reimbursement, pension schemes, and more. A total of ₹2,89,55,000 was disbursed via DBT and cash payments today. Our Government is committed to providing undeterred access to education for all children in the state, including those residing in relief camps."

Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, 2023. The violence has claimed over 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

