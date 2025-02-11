Arunachal University of Studies Bestows Sunil Deodhar with Honorary D.Litt

The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) conferred the prestigious honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degree upon senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar in recognition of his remarkable contributions to social service. The honor was bestowed upon him during the university’s Ninth Convocation on Tuesday, following recommendations from the Academic Council and approval by the Board of Governors.

The degree was conferred by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in the esteemed presence of AUS Chancellor Kamal Lochan, Pro-Chancellor Vishwa Lochan, and President of the World Education Mission and former Bhutanese parliamentarian, Duothob Yangtsep.

While reading out the citation, Pro-Chancellor Vishwa Lochan praised Deodhar as a rare personality whose selfless service to society has inspired millions. "His dedication demonstrates that true inner peace comes from serving others, motivating countless individuals to follow the path of compassion and bring about sustainable change in the world," Lochan remarked.

A seasoned political strategist and grassroots activist, Sunil Deodhar has been at the forefront of several initiatives aimed at bridging social and regional divides. In 2004, he established My Home India, a pioneering initiative that has assisted thousands of students from the Northeast in integrating into the rest of India for education, thereby fostering a sense of unity and countering separatist sentiments in the region.

His initiative 'Sapno Se Apno Tak' has played a critical role in reuniting over 3,700 children who were estranged from their families, showcasing the profound impact of humanitarian efforts. Similarly, his 'Dard Se Hamdard Tak' initiative has facilitated legal aid for over 400 prison inmates, while Jan Aarogya Raksha has provided medical assistance to more than one lakh patients over the past few years.

The Honoris Causa is a distinguished academic honor awarded to eminent individuals for their exceptional societal contributions, bypassing traditional academic requirements such as coursework and examinations. This honorary doctorate allows recipients to use the title “Dr.” before their names and is recommended to be listed as an award rather than an academic qualification.