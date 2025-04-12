Assam Rifles Hosts Strategic Symposium on Northeast India’s Future in Agartala

In a forward-looking initiative, Assam Rifles organized a high-level symposium titled “Northeast India: 2030 & Beyond” in Agartala on April 11. The event aimed to foster dialogue on the region’s development and security prospects and was graced by the Hon’ble Governor of Tripura, Shri N. Indrasena Reddy.

Advertisment

The symposium brought together an array of distinguished speakers, including scholars from leading universities, strategic experts, and former diplomats. Organized in collaboration with Asian Confluence and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the event underscored Assam Rifles' commitment to the socio-economic progress of the Northeast.

Maj Gen Suresh Bhambhu, YSM, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), highlighted the untapped potential of the Northeastern region, emphasizing the need for integrated development.

The panel discussions featured notable personalities such as Lt Gen K Himalaya Singh (Retd), PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Amb Riva Ganguly Das, and Dr. Prabir De, alongside other academic experts. Together, they deliberated on the opportunities and challenges confronting the region, blending academic perspectives with actionable insights.

In his closing address, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, lauded the speakers for their valuable contributions and reflected on the evolving security environment in the Northeast.

The symposium attracted a diverse audience, including security personnel, veterans, policymakers, community leaders, and regional stakeholders, fostering a collaborative vision for the future of Northeast India.