BSF Meghalaya Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a determined effort to curb illegal infiltration and trans-border crimes, troops of the 172 Bn Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals near the Indo-Bangladesh border on April 7.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel detected suspicious movement near the international boundary and swiftly intercepted the individuals attempting to enter Indian Territory.

Preliminary questioning identified the detained individuals as residents of Sylhet district in Bangladesh. They have been handed over to the Umkiang Police Post in East Jaintia Hills for further legal proceedings.