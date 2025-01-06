China Dam "National Security" Issue, Siang Project Vital: Arunachal Dy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday raised serious alarm over China’s proposed 60,000 megawatts Three Gorges Dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, set to become the world’s largest hydropower project upon completion.

The minister called it an issue of national security and urged for the completion of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the proposed Upper Siang Hydroelectric Project as a counter to China’s big dam.

Speaking exclusively to senior Pratidin Time journalist Mrinal Talukdar, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government has been running awareness drives to inform the people about the positives of the dam, saying that it is not just a hydropower project, but will help to counter China’s proposed dam.

He said, “China has already declared the construction of a 60,000-megawatt dam. Now if they are building a dam, what should we be doing? If they suddenly decide to release water, then our Siang River will overflow. The water will reach as far as Guwahati, submerging the Saraighat bridge.”

“On the other hand, if they stop the water, then Siang will run dry. That is why, our 10,000-11,000 megawatt Siang dam is very important for national security and our security. It is not only for generating electricity,” Mein added.

He further explained the situation saying, “If they release more water, our dam, which is going to have a capacity of nine BCM (billion cubic metres), will hold the excess water and release it slowly. And if they decide to stop the water, even if the Siang runs dry, the amount of rainfall in Arunachal will help us replenish the dam and we will slowly release it in the River.”

We're Generating Awareness

“Our government’s decision and efforts have been to generate awareness among the people. We have tried from the beginning and we have said that we will reach the people and inform them about the Siang dam. In the last four to five years, our awareness drives have helped a lot of people understand the dam’s importance, however, some people still do not understand the gravity of the situation,” the minister said.

“I believe the people understand now and urge them to allow us to do the pre-feasibility report (PFR). After that, the DPR (detailed project report) will take two to three years. Then if it is not beneficial for our people, we will not go ahead with it, and vice-versa. My message to the people is to allow NHPC, the company constructing the dam, to take their machinery to the site to do the PFR. After that, we will understand what height the dam can be built, how much area will get submerged, and everything else about the project. Then we will again conduct a public hearing,” added Chowna Mein.

