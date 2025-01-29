BSF Meghalaya Foils Illegal Border Crossing Bid, Nabs Five

Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya successfully intercepted an illegal border-crossing attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border, detaining four Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian driver in possession of a Maruti Alto.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops from the 4th Battalion conducted a swift operation on January 28, 2025, in East Khasi Hills. During a routine search at GRIEF Morh, BSF personnel identified suspicious movements and promptly launched an investigation, leading to the interception.

Upon questioning, the four Bangladeshi individuals admitted to having illegally entered India a few months ago. They revealed that they had been working as tailors in Bangalore and were attempting to return to Bangladesh through unauthorized channels. The detained individuals are residents of Narayanganj, Bangladesh.

Following standard procedure, the BSF handed over the apprehended individuals and the seized vehicle to Pynursla Police Station for further legal action and investigation.