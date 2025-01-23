BSF Apprehends 6 Bangladeshi Nationals in Meghalaya

In a major operation on Thursday, Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya successfully intercepted six Bangladeshi nationals attempting an illegal border crossing along the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Jaintia Hills.

Advertisment

BSF personnel from the 172 Battalion detected suspicious movements during their routine border vigil. Responding swiftly to specific intelligence, the troops immediately launched a comprehensive search operation that led to the apprehension of the six individuals.

During preliminary investigations, the apprehended nationals revealed critical information. They admitted to having illegally entered India several months prior and had been working as domestic workers in Bangalore. At the time of interception, they were attempting to return to Bangladesh through unauthorized border routes.

Following standard protocol, the apprehended individuals and seized materials were promptly handed over to the Umkiang Police Post (PPP) for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.