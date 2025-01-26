BSF Seizes Rs 27.5 Lakh Worth of Smuggled Medicines Near Int'l Border in Meghalaya

On Saturday, following a specific tip-off, troops from the 172 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) stationed in the Lamasaki area uncovered a stash of medicines valued at Rs 27.5 lakh, concealed in a jungle area close to the International Border. The consignment was allegedly concealed by smugglers with the intention of crossing over to Bangladesh during the night through unfenced patches.

Indian pharmaceutical products are highly sought after due to their global reputation and relatively lower prices compared to those in Bangladesh, which fuels the demand and drives illicit smuggling activities across the border.

The seized items have been handed over to the relevant customs office for further investigation and necessary action.

The BSF continues its unwavering commitment to curbing illegal cross-border activities and safeguarding national interests. The BSF also urges residents of border areas to report any suspicious activities to local authorities to help maintain peace and security.

