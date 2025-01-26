ULFA-I Claims Responsibility for Republic Day Explosions in Guwahati

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA - Independent) has taken responsibility for the IED (Improvised Explosive Device) explosions at various locations, including Lalmati near Beharbari and Rehabari in Guwahati, as part of their protest against India’s Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

However, sources have confirmed that no bomb or IED explosion was reported in the Rehabari locality, as such.

Earlier, this morning, a mysterious explosion occurred at DV Parking in Beharbari around 8 AM, according to the parking staff. Following the blast, the area was engulfed in smoke and dust, and the staff suspects that a bomb-like object may have been left at the site prior to the explosion. As of now, the Guwahati police have not issued any official statement regarding the incident, and investigations are still ongoing. The parking area continues to be under scrutiny.

In another development, Guwahati Police promptly responded to an unclaimed bag found near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), raising concerns about possible explosives during the Republic Day celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Padmanabh Baruah, confirmed, “We received a report about an unclaimed bag near the Guwahati ISBT, which caused a brief alarm due to the suspicion of explosive materials. We quickly sanitized the area, and our anti-sabotage team conducted a thorough check. Fortunately, no suspicious materials were found inside the bag. It contained some IDs, and it is likely that someone left the bag there while going to the bathroom, as the area is close to the ISBT.”

In a statement, ULFA-I reiterated that these armed protests are not meant to harm the people of Assam but are designed to send a message to the Government of India.

The organization reaffirmed its opposition to the celebration of India's Republic Day and Independence Day, claiming that these events aim to erase Assam’s pride in its independence and history.

ULFA-I stressed that their protests will continue until Assam’s lost independence is restored, further adding that once Assam regains its freedom, they will recognize the freedom and democracy of the Indian people.

Despite the Indian government’s increased security measures, ULFA-I has stated that they will continue their armed activities as necessary throughout Assam.

They further mentioned that, while they have made efforts to avoid harming the public, their actions serve as a warning against participation in Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah has raised concerns over the bombings in Guwahati, calling for immediate peace efforts in the state.

Addressing the escalating unrest, Borah urged Paresh Baruah, leader of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), to return to the negotiating table and resume peace talks with the Indian government.

"The youth of Assam are craving peace and stability, not more violence and turmoil," Borah stated. He emphasized that the current generation is not inclined toward further conflict, but instead desires an environment where development and harmony can flourish.

While Borah acknowledged the BJP's commitment to achieving permanent peace in Assam, he pointed out that despite this core agenda, the ruling party has not taken significant action to address the ongoing violence.

“It’s time for decisive action to curb the violence and ensure the safety of all citizens,” Borah asserted. He also criticized the Assam police for being focused on protecting individuals involved in syndicates, diverting their attention from the larger issue of public safety and peace.

