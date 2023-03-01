Tripura: Cannabis Worth 3 Cr Seized Ahead Of Counting Day

A massive consignment of cannabis worth approximately Rs 3 crores was caught in Tripura, a day before the counting begins in the state for the recently held assembly elections.

As per initial reports, the massive consignment was seized during a regular checking set up at Ganganagar area which falls under the Dhalai district of Tripura today.

This comes as counting for the assembly elections in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya are set to take place tomorrow. Tripura was the first of the three states to head to polls on February 16, while elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya were held on February 27.

Based on a specific inputs of a possible smuggling bid, Tripura Police alongside Tripura State Rifles Jawans jointly set up a checkpoint at Ganganagar.

According to information received, officials were checking vehicles as they passed through the checkpoint on the national highway at Gandacherra in Dhalai, when two vehicles were intercepted from which police found the cannabis consignment. Police also detained four people in connection with the matter.

Tripura Police officials informed that the entire seizure weighing around 2,000 kilograms, was recovered from a container truck and a car at the checkpoint.