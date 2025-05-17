Manipur Security Forces Arrest 7 Militants, Seize Cache of Weapons

Security forces have ramped up operations against militants and illegal firearms across the insurgency-affected state of Manipur. In the past 24 hours, coordinated raids were conducted in various parts of East Imphal, Kakching, Senapati, West Imphal, and Thoubal districts, resulting in the arrest of seven militants.

Among the arrested militants, four belong to the banned outfit KCP, two to PREPAK, and one to UNLF and CKNDF respectively, according to police sources. During these operations, security personnel also recovered a significant cache of sophisticated firearms and ammunition.

Raids in villages such as Nungjengbi Rup Hill in East Imphal, Kharungpat in Kakching, and Kaileingjong in Senapati led to the seizure of weapons including one .303 rifle with magazine, two 9 mm pistols with three magazines, one locally made pistol, one carbine, six bolt-action single barrel rifles, one revolver, three hand grenades, one .22 bolt-action rifle, along with a large quantity of live ammunition, army uniforms, and other objectionable materials.

Additionally, cash, mobile phones, and suspicious items were seized from the arrested militants belonging to KCP, PREPAK, and UNLF from various districts. The detained militants have been identified as Lamban Mayum Bob Meitei, Yumnam Chandra Meitei, Einam James Singh, Ningthoujam Abungte Singh, Hijam Jiten, Ningthou Khongjam Malemgonba Meitei, and Einam Milan Singh.

The intensified operations reflect the security forces’ ongoing commitment to curb militancy and restore peace in the region.

