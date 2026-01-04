From Love to Horror: Manipur Woman Allegedly Stabs South Korean Partner in Noida

A South Korean man was allegedly killed by his live-in partner, a woman from Manipur, following an argument in a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida today. The woman, identified as Lunjeana Pamai, has been taken into custody and is being questioned by police.

The Knowledge Park police station was alerted by GIMS Hospital after the victim, 35-year-old Duck Hee Yuh, was brought in by Pamai. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

During questioning, Pamai reportedly told investigators that Duck Hee frequently assaulted her after consuming alcohol, and she acted out of frustration. The couple, who lived together in Greater Noida, had a heated argument during a drinking session on the day of the incident. In the altercation, Pamai allegedly stabbed Duck Hee in the chest.

According to police, Pamai herself rushed the victim to the hospital and was still at the medical facility when authorities arrived. She allegedly stated that she did not intend to kill him, but acted in self-defence as he was being violent.

Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact number of stab wounds and the precise cause of death. A case has been registered at the Knowledge Park police station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further legal proceedings are underway.

