Insurgent Ambush in Manipur: RPF’s PLA Attacks Indian Armed Forces Convoy

A violent confrontation unfolded earlier on Saturday in Manipur’s Kamjong district when the proscribed Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) claimed responsibility for an ambush carried out by its military wing, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), targeting a convoy of Indian armed forces.

The incident occurred between Yangoupok and Maringthel around 10:00 AM, sparking intense combat in the area. According to initial reports from the RPF, the convoy was moving through a secluded stretch when it came under attack. The PRO of Assam Rifles confirmed the assault, stating that one jawan had sustained injuries but was in stable condition and receiving medical attention.

Further clarifications from the Assam Rifles revealed that the skirmish took place in the Tengnoupal district, near the Kamjong border, suggesting strategic planning by the PLA to carry out the ambush. On Tuesday, the RPF’s Assistant Secretary of Publicity, Bangkim, issued a press release claiming that the PLA inflicted significant casualties on Indian forces and declared that the attack was part of ongoing resistance efforts against Indian military presence. The statement emphasized the group's resolve to continue its struggle until the “liberation” of Manipur is achieved.

The situation escalated when, at approximately 4:30 PM, renewed clashes erupted. Indian forces deployed elite para commandos to regain control and neutralize the insurgents. The RPF, however, stated that the PLA successfully outmanoeuvred the commandos, creating disarray among the forces. According to the RPF, this tactical edge allowed their fighters to return to their base unscathed while suggesting that Indian forces may have suffered additional injuries or casualties in the second confrontation.

Although precise casualty figures remain unconfirmed, the PLA’s claims indicate the intensity and coordination behind their actions. The RPF also reiterated its call for broader support from the populace, framing the incident as part of a larger movement for Manipur’s independence and calling for continued resistance against Indian governance.

This latest violence underscores the persistent tension between insurgent groups like the RPF/PLA and Indian security forces. The Kamjong district incident highlights the deep-rooted and long-standing nature of insurgency in Manipur, contributing to a volatile security environment that has persisted for decades and has claimed numerous lives on both sides. The attack signals that despite sustained security operations, insurgent activities remain a significant challenge in the region.