Mob Attempts to Storm Manipur CM’s Residence Amidst Violent Protests

On Saturday, tensions in Manipur's Imphal escalated as a mob attempted to storm the private residence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, prompting security forces to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. CM Singh, who was not present at the time, remains safe at his office, according to official sources.

Curfew and Internet Suspension

The Manipur government imposed a curfew in Imphal and suspended internet services in seven districts following widespread protests demanding justice for the murder of three individuals in Jiribam district. Imphal West District Magistrate Th. Kirankumar announced the curfew, effective from 4:30 pm on Saturday, in response to the intensifying violence.

Protesters Target Ministers' Residences

The unrest saw demonstrators storm the residences of key political figures. Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan’s residence in Lamphel Sanakeithel and Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L. Susindro Singh’s house were attacked by mobs. Additionally, BJP legislator RK Imo’s residence in Sagolband, Imphal West, witnessed protesters demanding action and arrests related to the Jiribam murders. RK Imo is notably the son-in-law of CM Biren Singh.

In another incident, protesters gathered outside the house of independent legislator Sapam Nishikanta Singh in the Keishamthong constituency targeted a local newspaper’s office owned by him after learning he was out of the state. Temporary structures outside the building were damaged in the attack.

Injuries and Arrests

At least eight people were reported injured during the protests.Manipur Police confirmed the arrest of 23 individuals for their involvement in ransacking and arson activities.

Background: Discovery of Bodies in Jiribam

The protests erupted after the discovery of three bodies floating in the River Jiri. The deceased, believed to be among six individuals who went missing from Jiribam on Monday, included a woman and two children. The bodies were transported to Silchar, Assam, where they await postmortem examination due to limited facilities in Jiribam. Photographs have been taken for identification, and postmortem results are pending.

MHA’s Statement on Escalating Violence

The Union Home Ministry acknowledged the volatile situation in Manipur, citing violence stemming from recent conflicts that claimed the lives of 11 suspected militants in clashes with security forces. The Ministry noted that armed militants from both conflicting communities have contributed to the violence, which includes the abduction of six civilians earlier in the week.

In its statement, the Ministry emphasized strict measures against those inciting violence and confirmed that several critical cases had been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.

The security landscape in Manipur remains precarious as authorities grapple with restoring order and addressing public outcry for justice.