12 Militants Arrested, Sophisticated Weapons Seized in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have intensified their efforts to combat militant activities and the spread of illegal weapons in the state. Over the past 24 hours, multiple raids were carried out across several districts, including East Imphal, West Imphal, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching. These operations led to the arrest of 12 militants, with 11 identified as members of the banned militant group KCP, and one linked to the PLA, according to police sources.

The operations also resulted in the seizure of a significant cache of advanced weaponry. In the East Imphal village of Keirao-Wangkhem, security forces uncovered a large stash of illegal arms, including four fully loaded AK rifle magazines, five loaded A1 rifle magazines, a magazine-loaded M4 rifle, an SLR rifle with ammunition, a .303 rifle, and 25 live rounds of .303 ammunition.

In West Imphal, the arrest of four KCP militants led to the confiscation of two pistols, five demand letters from the group, five mobile phones, cash, and a four-wheeled vehicle.

Additionally, in East Imphal, a PLA militant was apprehended with a 9mm pistol, a hand grenade, a detonator, and other advanced weaponry.

These actions highlight the growing insurgency in Manipur, with the discovery of such a large arsenal underscoring the ongoing threats posed by militant organisations in the region.