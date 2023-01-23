Manipur: 3 Myanmar Nationals Escape from Temporary Jail

At least three Myanmar nationals under judicial escaped from a temporary jail in Manipur. The police officials informed on Monday.
According to reports, the incident took place at Sadbhavna Mandap in Churachandpur district around 8 am on Sunday.
The police officials informed that the Myanmarese identified as Wimnintay, Win Naing Thon and Biaka were detained under the Foreigners Act for illegally entering India and were kept at Temporary jail of Churachandpur district. Wimnintay and Thon had been at the jail since April 4, 2021 while Biaka was detained on March 29, 2022.
The three detainee reportedly escaped from the jail and were found missing on Sunday morning.
A police official said, “The Myanmar nationals have been booked under Sections 224 (Obstruction to lawful apprehension) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.”
It may be mentioned that Manipur Police apprehended as many as 80 Myanmar nationals, including 20 children, from different locations of the district in June last year.
The apprehended persons disclosed that they were all citizens of Myanmar however, failed to produce any relevant and valid documents to justify their presence in the Indian Territory.