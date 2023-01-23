Manipur: 3 Myanmar Nationals Escape from Temporary Jail

At least three Myanmar nationals under judicial escaped from a temporary jail in Manipur. The police officials informed on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Sadbhavna Mandap in Churachandpur district around 8 am on Sunday.

The police officials informed that the Myanmarese identified as Wimnintay, Win Naing Thon and Biaka were detained under the Foreigners Act for illegally entering India and were kept at Temporary jail of Churachandpur district. Wimnintay and Thon had been at the jail since April 4, 2021 while Biaka was detained on March 29, 2022.

The three detainee reportedly escaped from the jail and were found missing on Sunday morning.