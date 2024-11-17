AFSPA Reimposition in Manipur: State Govt Calls for Urgent Review

The Manipur government has formally urged the Centre to reconsider and withdraw the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in areas under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state. This follows a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 14, 2024, which reintroduced AFSPA in the regions of Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Moirang, Leimakhong, and Jiribam due to ongoing security concerns.

In a letter sent to the central government on Saturday, a Joint Secretary in the state Home Department confirmed that the state cabinet convened on November 15 to discuss the issue. The cabinet subsequently recommended that the Centre withdraw the notification, which declared these areas as “disturbed” under Section 3 of AFSPA, citing public interest. The letter urged the government to review and rescind the decision promptly.

The reimposition of AFSPA follows escalating violence in parts of Manipur, including the violence-affected region of Jiribam. The Ministry of Home Affairs had invoked the law to give armed forces enhanced powers for counter-insurgency operations. AFSPA grants the military extraordinary powers, including the authority to arrest, search, and use force, including lethal force, to maintain public order.

This call for withdrawal is part of the state's broader efforts to push for peace and stability, especially amid ethnic tensions and armed insurgency. Manipur's leaders have stressed the need to balance law and order with citizens' rights, particularly in regions with a significant security force presence.

The decision reflects the state's desire for a more peaceful, negotiated approach to security and governance.

In a related development, sources suggest that 19 Metei MLAs in Manipur are expected to tender their resignation today, signalling a significant political shift.

Further details are awaited.