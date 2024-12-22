Joint Forces Recover Arms and Ammunition Across Districts of Manipur

In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 25 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores (WLS) from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur of Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in general area Nepali Khutti, Laimaton Thangbuh Village in Kangpokpi district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on 19 December 24 and recovered one .303 Sniper (Modified), one .22 Rifle, two Single Barrel Rifle, one 9mm Pistol, one IED, 100 gm commercial explosive, two Tube Launchers, and other war like stores.

In the fringe areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, intelligence-based operations carried out on 18 - 19 December 24 by Indian Army and Manipur Police resulted in recovery of one 7.62mm Machine Gun, two 5.56mm INSAS Rifles, two Self-Loading Rifles, one .32 Pistol, one 2-inch Mortar, one 12-bore Single Barrel Gun, one Heavy Calibre Launcher and two Pompi Guns, ammunition and war like stores.

In Churachandpur district, the Indian Army and Manipur Police established a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post in Torbung Bazar on 20 Dec 24 and apprehended a suspected miscreant who was fleeing with a .32 mm pistol.

An intelligence-based joint search operation launched by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on 21 December 24 in general area Wathalambi led to the recovery of two 7.62mm modified sniper rifles, one 7.62mm SLR rifle, two single-barrel rifles, one 51mm mortar, and one modified grenade launcher, four IEDs, and grenades. In a similar operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur police also apprehended two individuals and recovered a Carbine Machine Gun.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police. The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region.