Assam Rifles Strike Big: ₹78-Crore Yaba Drug Haul in Thrilling Joint Operation

In a bold and impeccably coordinated operation, the Assam Rifles, working alongside the Customs Department and Tripura Police, delivered a crushing blow to the region’s drug trafficking networks. Acting on razor-sharp intelligence, the security forces intercepted a staggering consignment of 3.9 lakh yaba tablets, valued at a jaw-dropping ₹78 crores in the international market.

The high-stakes operation unfolded near the General Area Gandacharra, roughly 35 kilometers from Teliamura, at around 6 PM on December 20, 2024. In a swift strike, the joint team nabbed Rakesh Miya (33), son of Manik Miya from Melaghar, Sonamura, who was caught red-handed transporting the contraband.

This triumph is not just another seizure; it’s a loud and clear warning to cross-border drug cartels targeting the vulnerable youth of the region. Yaba tablets, notorious for wreaking havoc on lives and communities, are a hot commodity for organized crime syndicates.

With the Union Home Minister’s visit keeping security forces on high alert, the operation’s success is a shining example of the synergy between Assam Rifles, Customs, and Tripura Police. Their unwavering vigilance and intelligence prowess have turned the tide against drug syndicates.

“The recovery of such a massive haul reflects the unmatched dedication and precision of our forces,” a senior official involved in the operation said.

The crackdown, concluded within just two hours, sends an electrifying message to criminal networks. Tripura stands tall as a fortress against the drug menace, with its law enforcement agencies committed to ensuring peace and prosperity for its people.

As investigations continue to dismantle the web of crime behind this consignment, this thrilling success underscores the relentless efforts of the state’s guardians in safeguarding the future of the region.