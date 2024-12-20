Manipur: Massive Haul of Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Imphal East

Security forces conducted successful search operations in Nungbram and Lairok Vaiphei villages in Manipur’s Imphal East District, recovering a massive cache of weapons and explosives.

Among the items seized were a 7.62mm Russian RPD Machine Gun, a 5.56mm INSAS Rifle, and a 0.32 Pistol with its magazine. The forces also recovered explosives including a 2-inch mortar, a 2.5 kg explosive with Ctn, and several hand grenades, including No. 36 and WP types.

Additionally, two wireless radio sets were found, which may be linked to insurgent groups operating in the area.

The recovery also included ammunition such as live rounds of 7.62mm and 5.56mm, as well as improvised mortar shells and heavy artillery shells, indicating the widespread presence of illegal arms in the region.

These operations are part of broader efforts by the security forces to control vulnerable areas, which have witnessed insurgent activities in the past.

On December 17, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Manipur Police led to the recovery of five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Imphal East. Weighing a total of 21.5 kg, the IEDs were discovered at multiple locations, with the successful operation aided by an explosive detection dog named Eva and the Army's bomb disposal squad.