Manipur: Assam Rifles Neutralise 10 Militants, Recover Arms Cache

In an operation near New Samtal village along the Indo-Myanmar Border in Manipur’s Chandel district, an Assam Rifles patrol came under heavy fire from suspected insurgent cadres on May 14. The troops swiftly retaliated, neutralising ten militants dressed in camouflage fatigues.

Following the encounter, security forces conducted a thorough combing operation, recovering a significant cache of weapons and ammunition. The seized arsenal included seven AK-47 rifles, one RPG launcher, one M4 rifle, and four single-barrel breech-loading rifles, along with a substantial quantity of war-like materials.

Preliminary intelligence indicates that the neutralised militants were involved in cross-border insurgent activities. Identification and confirmation of their affiliations are ongoing.

The situation along the border remains under close surveillance, with security forces maintaining a heightened alert.