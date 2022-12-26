Manipur CM Inaugurates Bridge Over Iril River

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday inaugurated a bridge over the Iril River at Nungoi Mapa built under the PMGSY scheme.

A formal function of the 98th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Good Governance Day cum Inauguration of Nungoi Bridge Over Iril River under PMGSY was also held at the Litan Makhong Youth Club Ground.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister deliberated on the benefits of schemes like 'Go to Hills' and 'Go to Village' and said these schemes have helped in understanding the necessities of the rural areas and interior hill districts and delivering to them.

Referring to the parental role of the government for the more than 35 communities inhabiting the state, Singh expressed that the government must look after the requirements of all communities to encourage oneness, and unity among the people.

"During the past term, the government had lost more than two and half years to the COVID Pandemic and another six-seven months this term due to the rains, however, with blessings from the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we were able to initiate development works in the State," he said.