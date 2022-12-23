Manipur Congress Demands CBI Inquiry Into Rs 1,700 Cr PMGSY Scam

The Manipur Congress has demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged Rs 1,700 crores Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) "scam" in the state and demanded strong action against ministers involved in it.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra said the PMGSY "road scam" in Manipur is still being unearthed by a Congress team under his leadership and they, along with the media, have been visiting interior parts of the hills for the last few months in districts such as Churachandpur, Noney and Kamjong.
He also alleged that after inspecting several roads, it was found that no work had been done despite allocation of funds and completion of their work already recorded.
K Meghachandra demanded registration of FIRs against the minister or ministers, the chief engineers, officials concerned, contractors, companies and middlemen, or any other person involved.
The state Congress also demanded the recovery of the entire amount which was withdrawn without executing the works on ground despite the affirmation of completion of the works in the records.
The party has called for blacklisting of the contractors or companies involved for a minimum period of 10 years from being eligible to apply for any tender in any work in the entire country.