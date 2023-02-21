Manipur: Panchayat Parishad Protest Demanding Release Of MGNREGA Funds

The Manipur State Panchayat Parishad (MSPP) staged a sit-in protest cum rally on Monday demanding the release of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds on time.

Apart from that the MSPP also demanded conducting the sixth general panchayat election and devolution of power to panchayat in Manipur.

The members of MSPP had also prepared to carry out a protest rally from Panchayat Bhawan in Porompat in Manipur's Imphal East district early today morning.

However, they were unable to proceed with their initial plans due to high security and had to change their protest site to Gram Panchayat of Khurai Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East in Manipur.

Shouting slogans like 'Release MGNREGS Pending Fund' and 'Conduct Panchayat Election on Time', the protestors tried to march towards the Imphal East deputy commissioner's office, crossing the district SP office on their way in Manipur. However, they were stopped in their tracks by policemen along with the Imphal East SP who had come to control the situation.

The police prevented them from moving forward which led to a scuffle between the police forces and the protestors which went on for a while. The protestors later returned to their initial protest site in Manipur's Khurai Chingangbam Leikai. In the end, they had to call off the protest as police forces continued to keep a vigil in the surrounding areas.