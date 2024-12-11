Manipur: Security Forces Seize Arms, Destroy Opium Farms; 2 Held

Security forces continue their crackdown against illegal arms and narcotics in the troubled state of Manipur.

In an operation conducted in the Tingkai Khullen area of Kangpokpi district, a significant cache of deadly weapons was seized, including a 9mm carbines machine gun (CMG), a single-bolt sniper rifle, a 9mm pistol with a magazine, a hand grenade, two tube launchers, and live 9mm ammunition.

Simultaneously, joint operations by security forces, the forest department, and local administration have targeted opium cultivation in various districts such as Senapati, Ukhrul, and Chandel.

Hundreds of acres of opium fields have been destroyed, and two individuals involved in opium farming were arrested in Ukhrul district.

This major enforcement effort highlights the state's relentless battle against illicit weapons and drugs, as the authorities tighten their grip on criminal activities plaguing the region.