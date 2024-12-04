37,000 Banned Cough Syrup Bottles Destroyed In Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police disposed of 37,000 bottles of contraband Phensedyl cough syrup on Tuesday in Panikhaiti, located on the outskirts of Guwahati. According to a statement, the Drug Disposal Committee carried out the disposal at M/s Fresh Air Waste Management Services Pvt. Ltd., Panikhaiti.

"The Drugs Disposal Committee, chaired by Sudhakar Singh, SP (Zone-I), CID, Assam, and comprising representatives from the District Magistrate's office, the Joint Director of Health, and the Narcotics Control Bureau, has disposed of 37,000 bottles of contraband Phensedyl cough syrup, each containing 100 ml, totalling 3,700 litres. The total market value of these NDPS items is Rs 70 lakh," it mentioned.

The statement further added, "The STF, Assam, under the leadership of its IGP, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, has been conducting operations against NDPS dealers with an uncompromising approach. During this period, 325 NDPS dealers have been apprehended, and large quantities of heroin, opium, cannabis, cough syrups, contraband tablets, and capsules, worth Rs 800 crore in the market, have been seized. These operations, 164 in total, have been conducted across Assam since March 2023."

This marks the second drug disposal program conducted by the STF during this period. "Today marks the second Drugs Disposal programme conducted by the STF, Assam, during this period. A third round of drug disposal by the STF is scheduled soon, with court orders already obtained for 3.06 kg of heroin, 37.26 kg of opium, 3,873 kg of cannabis, and 80,400 contraband capsules and tablets. The first round of drug disposal by the STF was conducted on March 16 this year, where NDPS items seized in connection with 10 registered cases under the STF police station were disposed of," concluded the statement.

