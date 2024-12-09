Manipur: Govt Lifts Ban on Mobile Internet in 9 Districts

The Manipur government lifted the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts of the state on Monday. An official order from the State Home Department, issued by Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar, stated that the decision was made after a review of the law and order situation. The areas affected by the suspension, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawi districts, will now resume full internet and data services.

The order further stated, "All internet users are requested to refrain from any activities that may warrant temporary suspension of internet services in the future."

On December 8, Manipur Police conducted extensive search operations and area domination in vulnerable regions of the state, ensuring the movement of 373 vehicles carrying essential supplies along National Highway 2. The police reported that "strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles." A total of 107 checkpoints were established across the hill and valley districts of Manipur, with no detentions made for violations.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Manipur government to submit a sealed cover report detailing the properties and buildings that have been burnt, looted, or encroached upon during the ongoing violence. The report should include the names and addresses of property owners, along with information on current occupants.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar also instructed the state government to outline the actions taken to address trespassing incidents in accordance with the law. Furthermore, the court sought the government's response regarding the release of funds for temporary and permanent housing, as raised by the Justice Gita Mittal Committee.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case related to the violence in Manipur after January 20, 2025.

