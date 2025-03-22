SC Judges Visit Manipur to Assess Situation, Strengthen Relief Efforts

A five-member delegation of Supreme Court judges, led by Justice B.R. Gavai, arrived in Manipur’s Imphal, on Saturday to assess the situation and strengthen humanitarian support for those affected by the ongoing clashes.

The delegation, comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, K.V. Viswanathan, and N. Kotishwar, is set to visit relief camps in the violence-affected state later today.

According to reports, as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Justice Gavai will virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across all districts of Manipur. Additionally, new legal aid clinics will be launched in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts. The visit will also include the distribution of essential relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The legal services camps aim to facilitate IDPs' access to government welfare schemes, including healthcare, pensions, employment opportunities, and assistance with identity document reconstruction.

Earlier, on March 18, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh welcomed the decision of the six Supreme Court judges to visit relief camps in Manipur on March 22 to reinforce legal and humanitarian support.