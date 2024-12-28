CM Biren Singh Condemns Firing by Militants in Manipur's Imphal East

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has strongly condemned the violent attack in the Imphal East district, which left both civilians and security personnel injured. Notably, the fresh outbreak of violence occurred in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages, where a gunfight broke out between armed men and security forces.

Taking to platform ‘X’, Biren Singh wrote, “Strongly condemn the indiscriminate firing by Kuki militants at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East, which injured civilians and security personnel. This cowardly and unprovoked attack on innocent lives is an assault on peace and harmony.”

He further called for "calm and unity in the face of such challenges" and stressed the importance of coordination between central forces and state police when handling such situations.

“Adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas.The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance, and the government calls for calm and unity in the face of such challenges. Central forces and state police should have proper coordination and understanding when dealing with such situations,” he further wrote.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a joint team comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, the Forest Department, and an Executive Magistrate conducted a poppy destruction operation in T. Lhanghoimol areas of Churachandpur District, where they destroyed seven acres of poppy plantations. An FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and prosecute the cultivators.

Security forces have also intensified search operations and area domination in both the hill and valley districts, with particular attention to vulnerable areas. The movement of 115 and 326 vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-37 and NH-2 has been ensured.