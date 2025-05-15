Ten Militants Gunned Down by Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Chandel

In a major counter-insurgency operation near the Indo-Myanmar border, at least ten militants were gunned down by an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur’s Chandel district on Wednesday. The operation, launched by the Indian Army’s Spear Corps under the Eastern Command, is still ongoing.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of armed insurgents near New Samtal village in Khengjoy Tehsil, troops of the Assam Rifles swiftly launched a search and cordon operation on May 14.

According to the Army’s Eastern Command, the troops came under sudden fire from suspected militants during the operation. The Assam Rifles personnel responded with a "calibrated and measured" counterassault, swiftly redeploying and retaliating against the attackers.

“In the ensuing firefight, ten insurgents were neutralised and a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered,” the Eastern Command stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “The operation is still in progress,” it added.

Security forces remain on high alert, and further updates are awaited as the operation continues to unfold.