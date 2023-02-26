Meghalaya: 900 Polling Stations Identified as Vulnerable

As many as 900 polling stations across Meghalaya have been identified as vulnerable and critical. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Saturday.

CEO FR Kharkhongor was quoted by ANI saying, "These 900 polling stations have had some past records (of violence)."

To avoid any law and order situation, the Election Commission deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya to ensure a smooth conduct of the Assembly polls in the state.

"To ensure law and order, we have deployed 119 companies (of central paramilitary forces) here," Kharkongor said.

"We had deployed 40 companies earlier and another 79 companies after the successful conduct of the Tripura Assembly elections. There are no reports of any law-and-order problems so far. Unfortunately, however, a candidate for the Sohiong constituency passed away in a hospital, resulting in the postponement of elections in this segment. We have already sent information and recommendation for adjustment of the poll to the Election Commission. So, in all likelihood, polling will be held in 59 of the 60 Assembly constituencies," the Meghalaya CEO added.

"We have set up a total 3,482 polling stations. All preparations are underway and all 12 district election teams have made all arrangements for the polls and further preparation is underway. We had some minor issues in Garo hills where there was a clash between members of two parties at Phulbari in the West Garo hills district. But that dispute was resolved. We arrested 31 persons in connection with the matter. A few incidents took place in Shillong but the situation there is also under control. By and large, election preparedness is going on smoothly," he said.