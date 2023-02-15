BJP Releases Poll Manifesto Titled ‘Empower Meghalaya’ for Assembly Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda released the poll manifesto for the Meghalaya Assembly elections.

Elaborating on the manifesto titled 'Empower Meghalaya', Nadda said the 'M' in its name signifies "Modi for Meghalaya". He also said that the manifesto is the BJP’s blueprint for a ‘Mega Meghalaya’ based on aspects of speed, scale and skill.

Speaking at the unveiling of the party's poll pledges in Shillong on Wednesday, the BJP national president said the potential of Meghalaya, which is rich in culture and tradition, hasn't been suitably harnessed and utilized till date.

JP Nadda said there is a lot to be done in the state as there is plenty of scope for development.

Nadda said, "Corruption is also a major issue, which has posed a hindrance to the development of Meghalaya. The BJP wants to work towards a corruption-free Meghalaya by delivering strong governance which can only be created by a strong BJP government.”

"We need to raise visions of Mega Meghalaya, we have to think big. Speed, scale and skill, all have to come together if we are to take Meghalaya to its promised state," the BJP national president said.

While stressing the importance of the state machinery in bringing these changes, he said it is also important for the people to be content with the administration.

"To ensure that this happens, we have promised in our manifesto to implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and disburse salaries on time," Nadda added.