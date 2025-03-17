Four Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Including Woman Arrested in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Police arrested four illegal Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, sources said on Monday. All the arrested individuals hail from the Khulna district in Bangladesh. According to reports, they illegally entered India 11 months ago through the West Bengal border.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sazzad Mollah, Juel Khan, Abdur Rahman, and Lipi Begum, sources said.

The group had been working in Bengaluru for 11 months before traveling to Guwahati on March 12, 2025, via the Kamrup Express train. On the night of March 15, they boarded a night bus from Guwahati to Mankachar, a town on the Assam-Meghalaya border in the West Garo Hills district.

From Mankachar, they hired a tempo vehicle to reach Meghalaya’s Khasi Market. However, their suspicious behavior drew the attention of police personnel on duty at the market, leading to their detention and subsequent arrest.

Following their arrest, the accused were produced before the court today.